Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2019) - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) has completed first pass surface sampling on its Lagos Project in Peru and has identified a number of outcropping high-grade silver-copper-lead occurrences. Individual channel samples collected from outcropping veins on the property range from detection to highs of 1,135 g/t silver, 7.3% copper and 30% lead (see tables below).

The road accessible Lagos Project is located southwest of the town of Santa Lucia in the department of Puno in south-eastern Peru. Palamina has received exploration title to 1,700 hectares with an additional 6,200 hectares still under application.

Andrew Thomson, President of Palamina stated, "During the rainy season Palamina carries out geological programs on its projects outside of the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt. Strong results from our initial sampling at Lagos have outlined several prospective vein systems. Based on these strong results we have applied to expand our land position at Lagos. The Lagos Project is less than two hours from Palamina's field office in the city of Juliaca."



Lagos 1

In the first four months of 2019, Palamina carried out two mapping and sampling programs at Lagos. A total of 102 samples from 4 separate mineralized zones were sent in for analysis. Palamina conducted follow-up staking to cover the Azul Zone and extensions to the Gris and Verde Zones based on its observations.

Sample Results

The historic Santa Rosa mine workings, located central to the property, occur adjacent to a north east trending road at the base of a ridge. Mining reportedly last took place in the 1980's but was believed to have been shut down due to low silver and copper prices. Select chip sampling from old mine workings, channel and dump area sampling returned values as high as 1,135 g/t silver, 5.2% copper and 30% lead as follows:

SAMPLE

NUMBER ZONE SAMPLE

LOCATION ROCK

SAMPLE

TYPE SAMPLE

LENGTH

METRES Ag

g/t Cu

% Pb

% 3841 ROSA Mine Channel 0.5 494 0.3 28.9 3846 ROSA Mine Channel 0.4 137 1.1 0.1 3858 ROSA Mine Channel 0.6 410 0.2 30 3832 ROSA Sub Outcrop Channel 0.7 63 0 6.5 3839 ROSA Sub Outcrop Channel 1.5 15 0 3.7 3859 ROSA Sub Outcrop Channel 0.3 88 0 26.2 3860 ROSA Sub Outcrop Chip 3x3 52 0 6.7 3868 ROSA Sub Outcrop Channel 0.4 299 2.1 0 3849 ROSA Sub Outcrop Channel 0.2 112 5.2 0 749 ROSA Outcrop Channel 1.1 153 0.2 0.2 3869 ROSA Outcrop Channel 1.5 13 3.0 2.4 3875 ROSA Dump Chip 2x2 1135 3.1 0 3922 ROSA Dump Channel 3 184 0.1 2.3 3925 ROSA Dump Channel 3 150 0.1 0.1 3926 ROSA Dump Channel 3 452 0.2 0.2 3927 ROSA Dump Channel 3 171 0.3 0.1 3928 ROSA Dump Channel 3 142 0.2 0.8 3929 ROSA Dump Channel 3 87 0.1 3.9 3931 ROSA Dump Channel 3 47 0.8 0.2 3932 ROSA Dump Channel 3 210 0.6 0.5 3934 ROSA Dump Channel 3 129 0.5 0.3 3922 ROSA Dump Channel 3 184 0.1 2.3 3925 ROSA Dump Channel 3 150 0.1 0.1 3926 ROSA Dump Channel 3 452 0.2 0.2 3927 ROSA Dump Channel 3 171 0.3 0.1 3928 ROSA Dump Channel 3 142 0.2 0.8 3929 ROSA Dump Channel 3 87 0.1 3.9 3931 ROSA Dump Channel 3 47 0.8 0.2 3932 ROSA Dump Channel 3 210 0.6 0.5 3934 ROSA Dump Channel 3 129 0.5 0.3

*Selective rock-chip, channel and dump samples do not fully represent the mineralization hosted on the property.





Lagos 2

The Azul, Gris and Verde mineralized zones are all associated with northeast trending structures where small-scale mining has taken place. Select rock chip sampling from old mine workings, channel and dump areas returned values as high as 584 g/t silver, 7.3% copper and 10.4% lead as follows:

SAMPLE

NUMBER ZONE SAMPLE

LOCATION ROCK

SAMPLE

TYPE SAMPLE

LENGTH

METRES Ag

g/t Cu

% Pb

% 3855 AZUL Mine Channel 0.4 288 7.1 0 3876 AZUL Sub Outcrop Channel 1.2 408 5.5 0.4 3856 AZUL Sub Outcrop Channel 0.4 39 2.6 0 3857 AZUL Sub Outcrop Channel 0.4 584 5 0 3930 AZUL Dump Channel 3.0 340 6.6 0.4 3897 GRIS Outcrop Selective 0.1 52 0 10.4 3890 GRIS Outcrop Channel 0.2 48 0.3 8.1 3891 GRIS Dump Channel 2 8 0 1.7 3906 VERDE Mine Channel 2 4 5.3 0 3904 VERDE Outcrop Channel 1 13 0.2 2.6 3905 VERDE Outcrop Channel 0.3 2 3.4 0 3921 VERDE Outcrop Channel 0.6 4 2.9 0.2 3904 VERDE Outcrop Channel 1 13 0.2 2.6 3907 VERDE Dump Channel 4x3 0 7.3 0.1

*Selective rock-chip, channel and dump samples do not fully represent the mineralization hosted on the property.

The mineralization identified to-date is related to fault structures and fractures with a NE-SW orientation located at the southwest end of the Santa Lucia district. Follow-up sampling and mapping is being carried out to better understand the relationship of the four mineralized zones identified to-date and the potential for a significant high-grade Ag-Cu mineralisation.

Palamina Corp. quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocol is administered on all its exploration projects. Prior to delivery of field exploration samples to the analytical laboratory and with the objective to provide an independent check on precision, accuracy and contamination in the laboratory, Palamina QAQC staff insert coarse blank samples, field duplicates and certified standards into the sample stream. To assure best practice compliance, assay results are only reported once the results of internal QAQC procedures have been reviewed and approved. All assays are performed by Certimin S.A. with sample preparation in Juliaca, Puno Province and analytical assays at the Lima office. Reported assay values are uncut. At the laboratory samples are dried, crushed, pulverized and then analyzed using a fire assay - AA finish analysis for gold and a full multi-acid digestion with ICP-AES analysis for other elements. Samples with results that exceed maximum detection values for gold are re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish and other elements of interest are re-analyzed using precise ore-grade ICP analytical techniques.

Mr. Alistair Waddell, BSc. (Hons), a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM), is a director of Palamina Corp. He is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has supervised the preparation, compilation and review of the technical contents of this press release.

ABOUT PALAMINA

Palamina holds the application and mining rights to five gold projects in south-eastern Peru in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt (POGB), a silver copper project in the Santa Lucia district and 2 copper-gold projects in Southern Peru. Palamina recently signed a letter of intent with Helio Resources Corp. to sell its Gaban gold and Tinka I.O.C.G Projects for 10,000,000 shares of Helio and a 2% NSR per project. Upon completion of the sale, Palamina will retain six Projects in Peru. Palamina has 36,228,636 shares outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Andrew Thomson, President

Phone: (416) 987-0722 or visit www.palamina.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the Company's continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44980