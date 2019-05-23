Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2019) - Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) (the "Company" or "Minera Alamos") is pleased to announce the appointment of Carolina Salas as Vice President - Technical Services. Ms. Salas, who has worked with the Company's senior management group at previous Mexican gold operations, will oversee final preparations related to the construction of commercial scale gold production facilities at the Santana Project ("Santana") in Sonora. Her addition will add further project development and operations expertise to an already strong in-country team with a proven track record successfully developing low capex gold projects.

"We are excited to welcome Carolina back to our team," said Darren Koningen, CEO of Minera Alamos. "Her broad project experience at all stages of project advancement from initial process development through construction and into final operations will prove invaluable as we make our final plans to move the Company's Santana and La Fortuna gold projects into commercial production. Over the early part of this year as the Company awaits some final project permit documentation we have been actively involved with making final construction preparations. In addition, the next phase of exploration plans are now complete and we are excited to demonstrate the team's belief in the scale of overall mineralization at Santana throughout the remainder of the year. The ability to bring onboard someone with the experience and capabilities of Carolina to assist with our efforts is a huge opportunity for the Company and further confirmation of the potential for Minera's existing asset base to deliver significant organic production growth in the years ahead."

Carolina Salas has a Master's Degree in Metallurgical Science from the University of Sonora. She is currently based in Hermosillo, Sonora but will be dividing her time as required between the Company's 100%-owned projects in Sonora and Durango. Ms. Salas brings almost 15 years of mining industry experience in increasingly senior engineering and management roles. Immediately prior to joining Minera Alamos she was a senior account manager in Mexico for Outotec, one of the world's largest mining process equipment suppliers and focussed primarily on gold and copper projects. Prior to that her experience included roles at production operations with Minera Columbia de Mexico and Peñoles. As Process Manager at the Lluvia de Oro gold heap leach project in Sonora, Mexico Ms. Salas was responsible for the effective oversight of all gold processing and recovery facilities as well metallurgical testwork programs and the design/construction of new processing systems.

About Minera Alamos:

Minera Alamos is an advanced-stage exploration and development company with a growing portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the La Fortuna open-pit gold project in Durango with positive PEA completed, the Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora with test mining and processing completed and the Guadalupe de Los Reyes open-pit gold-silver project in Sinaloa where the Company has exposure through the planned agreement with ePower Metals to assign the current option agreement in return for a significant equity stake in the ePower. The Company is awaiting the pending approval of permit applications related to the commercial production of gold at both the Santana and Fortuna projects.

The Company's strategy is to develop low capex assets while expanding the project resources and pursue complementary strategic acquisitions.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Minera Alamos Inc.



Doug Ramshaw, President



Tel: 604-600-4423



Email: dramshaw@mineraalamos.com



Website: www.mineraalamos.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain forward-looking information and Minera Alamos cautions readers that forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Minera Alamos included in this news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements", which often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based on information currently available to Minera Alamos and Minera Alamos provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements with respect to Minera Alamos' future plans with respect to the Projects, objectives or goals, to the effect that Minera Alamos or management expects a stated condition or result to occur and the expected timing for release of a resource and reserve estimate on the Projects. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, the economics of processing methods, project development, reclamation and capital costs of Minera Alamos' mineral properties, the ability to complete a preliminary economic assessment which supports the technical and economic viability of mineral production could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons. Minera Alamos' financial condition and prospects could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: an inability to finance and/or complete an updated resource and reserve estimate and a preliminary economic assessment which supports the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Minera Alamos' activities; and other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Minera Alamos' forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on Minera Alamos' forward-looking statements. Minera Alamos does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by Minera Alamos or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44997