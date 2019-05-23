

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $115.57 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $131.29 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $125.97 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $962.04 million from $875.28 million last year.



Toro Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $125.97 Mln. vs. $130.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.17 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q2): $962.04 Mln vs. $875.28 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 to $0.75 Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 to $3.00 Full year revenue guidance: $3.2 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX