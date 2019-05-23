With 1 in 10 people having no access to clean water, Research and Markets, the world's leading market research and business information store, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, has teamed up with charity: water to fund a school water filtration system in Kolkata, India.

Research and Markets have previously worked with charity: water to fund the building of a well in Murda, Mozambique. This well continues to make a tangible difference to the lives of over 850 people, especially women and girls who previously walked for up to two hours a day to collect water. Now, this time can be spent in school.

The next phase of this partnership will see Research and Markets working with charity: water to bring clean water to the school children of Kolkata, India. In Kolkata, water is widely available but often contaminated. Water access in Kolkata's schools is only 65% and a 2015 citywide baseline survey found that over half of schools tested positive for E.coli.

The partnership will see the installation of an ultrafiltration system which removes 99.9% of bacteria and viruses from source water. The clean water will be distributed to separate school drinking water and hand washing stations. Made out of colorful fibreglass, these stations are both durable and attractive to kids.

Teachers will also receive training from a charity: water partner, learning how to train and mobilise their fellow teachers, committees, and student groups to promote good hygiene practices.

Announcing the partnership, Ross Glover, CEO of Research and Markets said: "We are delighted to be working with charity: water again. We believe passionately in the importance of education. By providing clean water to school children we are allowing them to focus their attention on their education."

Hannah Bellamy, MD UK, charity: water added: "Water changes everything and by making clean water available at schools, Research and Markets is giving a whole community of children better health and more time. Which means that these kids can focus on growing and learning, as they should be. The impact will be huge."

The project is anticipated to take twenty-one months to complete. Periodic updates will be provided on the Research and Markets website.

More details can be found on the Research and Markets website.

