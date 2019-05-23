17th-18th June 2019 at Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, London. Hear from Acquia CEO Mike Sullivan, Acquia CTO Dries Buytaert, British Olympian and author Ben Hunt-Davis and others on why now is the time to focus on digital and create customer touchpoints that matter

A comprehensive digital journey is no longer a nice-to-have offering for consumers it is essential. Customers will be quick to turn their backs on brands that fail to align and optimise across multiple platforms. The customer journey must include touchpoints that matter and make a difference in order to stand out and remain relevant in today's digital world.

These challenges will be in focus when Acquia hosts the second Acquia Engage Europe, which will include speakers from BigCommerce, Inviqa, ORM, Cohaesus and Zoocha among others. The open source digital experience company also welcomes experts from PageGroup, WaterAid, Syngenta, Konecranes, George Washington University, University of Oxford, Said Business School, and InfoVista to its customer conference, who will join keynote speaker, British Olympian and author Ben Hunt-Davis, on the 17th and 18th June at Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, London.

The conference will see some of the most creative minds from around Europe gather to discuss the importance of successfully optimising digital journeys offering cutting edge insight for delivering data-driven customer experiences that go beyond classic B2B or B2C tactics. Conference sessions will be delivered in three tracks: Build, Manage and Optimise.

Effective digital journeys have become a must have for any business that is looking to create successful customer relationships in the modern climate. In fact, such is the importance of optimising digital journeys that 92 per cent of consumers now expect a convenient experience when they engage with a brand online. Despite this, many businesses are falling short of the mark. In fact, more than two-thirds of customers were frustrated by the fact that automated processes felt impersonal and 75 per cent felt that they're treated as a generic customer.

Lynne Capozzi, CMO of Acquia, said: "Digital is more important in 2019 than ever before. It is something that every business should be looking to achieve, but unfortunately, many businesses struggle with the transition. With the success that Acquia Engage Europe enjoyed last year, we are motivated to offer digital leaders another opportunity to gather and learn from the best in the business about what's needed to make a digital project truly work."

Acquia Engage Europe features Europe's leading collection of agencies with whom attendees can network in the Acquia Partner Pavilion. Sponsors at Acquia Engage Europe include BigCommerce, Inviqa, ORM, Cohaesus, Access, Axelerant, Lingotek, and Zoocha. Customers at the event include PageGroup, WaterAid, Syngenta, Konecranes, George Washington University, University of Oxford, Said Business School, and InfoVista.

For more about the conference, speakers and sessions, and to register, see https://londonengage.acquia.com/.

