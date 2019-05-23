Cathy Norbury and Lucy Richardson have launched a modernized version of corporate access platform InterAxS Global

Slough of lackluster listings suggests information gap must be bridged

Interaction between investors and in-the-trenches experts seen as best route to identify risks

The first half of 2019 has been educational for Silicon Valley's latest blessing of unicorns and the forward-looking bankers and investors that want to be a part of the next big thing.

The very nature of these nascent companies with opaque financials and unconventional business plans has proven a challenge for investors that must scramble to understand the path to profitability and form a plan based on limited information.

It is in this vacuum that Cathy Norbury and Lucy Richardson see opportunity.

The two longtime corporate access mavens had spent a combined 30 plus years putting on corporate access events at Credit Suisse, but, as the regulatory environment evolved and independence in the space eroded, the two saw that the traditional model needed to pivot along with the market.

And so, InterAxs Global was born. Norbury and Richardson have updated the traditional platform by using cutting-edge technology to enable real-time interaction between audience and speakers, and focused their series of events on business situations where traditional media and advisory services come up short.

"The traditional, bank-associated corporate access model really limited the scope of situations we could cover," Richardson said. "Now that we are independent of conflicts and inducements we can delve into the most timely and actionable situations where investors have a real need for insight."

The InterAxS IPO Series, which is slated to take-on Slack on June 5 in NYC and later WeWork, will feature in-the-weeds experts that have experience with the companies in question and those with insight into the competitive environment the listing company will face. By scouring the ranks of former executives and operatives and assembling a roster of competing viewpoints, the firm's events are designed to expand upon the base of information provided by the press and the companies on their roadshows and identify issues and opportunities that may not otherwise see the light of day.

In the wake of disappointing IPO events like Uber, Lyft, Pinterest and others, the InterAxS team is confident that investors will scramble for a deeper level of scrutiny into subsequent listings.

According to Norbury, "We have found that providing a perspective that investors aren't exposed to elsewhere makes these panels invaluable. There is a lack of actionable investment opinions around IPOs, and in these unproven situations, we believe every bit of insight and context matters."

As an independent provider committed to dialogue between investor and expert, the duo believe they are providing a service that will quickly gain traction.

InterAxS has brought on long-time M&A and corporate event journalist Reuben Miller to help launch the site and moderate the first few panels.

