With over 2.2 million users across 182 countries around the world, CoinPayments will support payment processing for PlatonCoin (PLTC) for all its businesses and users.

Platon Finance (https://platonfinance.com/t), the membership-based crypto ecosystem, announces its partnership with CoinPayments (https://www.coinpayments.net/), the integrated payment gateway for cryptocurrencies, which will support payment processing for PlatonCoin (PLTC) for all its businesses and users.

Through this partnership, PlatonCoin (PLTC) will be integrated into CoinPayments' crypto payment processing platform. Platon Finance is a growing community of experts sharing ideas and experiences in finance and crypto, and a meeting point for novices to learn about the empowering world of cryptocurrencies and the potential of blockchain technology. CoinPayments is the first payment processor to support altcoins, and it allows merchants to accept altcoins in their store through easy to use plugins, APIs and POS interfaces. Through their joint efforts, Platon Finance and CoinPayments will continue to push forward mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies by providing usability, trust, security, and adoption of blockchain technology.

Platon Finance encourages blockchain application by developing:

Trust in the technology: The first crypto-insurance that secures users' assets up to €500,000. The insurance is provided by Lloyd's Syndicate, a British insurance company.

Usability of cryptocurrencies: A club where users can learn, buy, pay and use cryptocurrencies efficiently.

Security of blockchain: By using the latest Symantec technology, Platon provides security against cyber attacks.

"People are starting to trust cryptocurrencies again, but it's important that new projects provide the associated security required in the growing crypto environment," said Daniel Tanner, CEO and Co-founder of Platon Finance. "CoinPayments shares our same values, and our goal to create a crypto environment that not only focuses on trust and security, but it's also user-friendly and simple to understand."

"We're really excited about our integration of Platon Finance which aims to address four issues with the industry: usability, trust, security, and adoption of blockchain technology," explains Sean Mackay, Operations Lead of CoinPayments. "CoinPayments values all four of these pillars, so we're happy to provide support for PlatonCoin, and to working together to drive mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies."

About

Platon Finance was founded in 2017 by Daniel Tanner, an entrepreneur with more than fifteen years of experience in IT, and Julie Tanner, a PR executive. The company is creating a crypto club aimed at educating people about the empowering world of cryptocurrencies, and the potential of blockchain technology.

