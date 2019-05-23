IMAC Holdings, Inc.: IMAC Holdings to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announced that Jeff Ervin, the Company's chief executive officer will present at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational Conference.. Ervin will provide a corporate overview and discuss the Company's innovative business model and growth strategy on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:40 a.m. Pacific time. The conference will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

Mr. Ervin's presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at https://ir.imacregeneration.com.

View IMAC's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/IMAC

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. It owns or manages outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening two Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, and a Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center. Its recently-acquired three Chicago area clinics will be rebranded as Mike Ditka IMAC Regeneration Centers. IMAC's outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids.

More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com.

