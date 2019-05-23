Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.: Progressive Planet Launches New Service to Cannabis Industry

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / MAY 23, 2019 / PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. (PLAN: TSX-V) ("Progressive Planet" or the "Company") announces that it has successfully launched a service of providing zeolite to Cannabis LP's in BC so that they can denature residual cannabis as required before disposal per provincial regulations. The service offering includes the following:

Delivery of zeolite in bulk bags to Cannabis LP's;

Collection of the denatured cannabis/zeolite blend;

Provision of bulk 800 litre, waterproof totes to eliminate the use of garbage bags for collecting the denatured blend.

Progressive Planet provided one tonne of zeolite to a publicly traded Cannabis LP in April 2019 and received positive feedback that resulted in their first reorder on May 22, 2019. The collected cannabis/zeolite blend will be integrated into grow mediums at Progressive Planet's Advanced Materials Centre in Spallumcheen, BC.

"After spending the last year taking possession of the Z-1 Zeolite Mine in Cache Creek and building facilities to produce zeolite products for agriculture at the Advanced Materials Centre, I am extremely pleased to see our service offering fill a market need. Before launching this service, we learned that many LP's are buying kitty litter at retail prices in small containers (18 litres or less) from box stores and are then sending the denatured product to landfill where all the nutrients in this high-quality organic matter are lost. Our new service keeps organic matter out of landfills where it generates methane and enables LP's to eliminate the use of plastic bags," stated Steve Harpur, CEO.

Further benefits include the reuse of the zeolite as it is integrated back into grow mediums. The Zeolite Efficacy Trial that Progressive Planet conducted in 2018 revealed that zeolite has many positive attributes when added to grow mediums.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia, and a 100% interest in the Buckingham Graphite Project in Quebec. Progressive Planet is committed to using mineral resources to provide solutions for a livable planet.

