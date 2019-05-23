

BIEL (dpa-AFX) - Swatch Group Ltd. (SWGAF.PK, SWGNF.PK) said, at the AGM, the company's shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors with a vast majority. Mrs. Nayla Hayek was reelected as Chair of the Board of Directors.



Nayla Hayek, Chair of the Swatch Group Board, said: 'We invested with a view to consolidating our business - and ultimately, our profits - over the long term. Benefits from which will profit this year, as our proposal to the General Assembly, supported by the Board of Directors, is to increase the dividend on bearer shares to CHF 8 and on registered shares to CHF 1.60, up 6.7% compared to last year.'



