sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

239,10 Euro		-5,70
-2,33 %
WKN: 865126 ISIN: CH0012255151 Ticker-Symbol: UHR 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
SWATCH GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWATCH GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
239,50
239,65
16:24
239,30
239,40
16:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWATCH GROUP AG
SWATCH GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWATCH GROUP AG239,10-2,33 %