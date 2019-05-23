Tobii Pro Announces Office Expansion in Latin America

STOCKHOLM, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii Pro, global leader in eye tracking research solutions, accelerates growth with the opening of a new office in Santiago, Chile. The expansion enables direct sales of Tobii Pro's eye tracking hardware and software and the Latin America sales office will now start offering research consultancy services in the region.

The new office will serve customers in a region with world class universities and a fast-growing commercial market. It extends the reach of Tobii Pro's research consultancy team focused on helping businesses grow by providing insights from visual attention on what drives customer behavior and decision making.

"Opening our own office in Latin America is in line with our strategy to increase our local presence in key regions. We can better support our local customers while broadening the offering for our global customers looking to run eye tracking studies in multiple markets", said Tom Englund, President of Tobii Pro.

As part of the expansion, previous reseller Eye On Media joins the Tobii Pro team and Eye on Media's customers will now be served directly by Tobii Pro.

"I am really happy to welcome the Eye On Media team to Tobii Pro and the Tobii family. Eye On Media has been a reseller of our solutions since 2009 and the team has extensive experience in both eye tracking for behavioral research and the local market," Tom Englund continues.

Tobii Pro is the division of Tobii Group focused on empowering professionals with revolutionary insight into human behavior. The comprehensive product portfolio of eye tracking research tools spans from high performance hardware systems - desktop and wearable - to software and cloud to consulting and services.

With the addition of Chile, Tobii Pro now has offices in Sweden, UK, Germany, France, US, Japan, Singapore, China, Korea, Taiwan and Chile.

