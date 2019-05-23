Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2019) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") continues a year of strong development in the Florida market with the announcement that it has signed three outdoor waterparks to the Company's three-year revenue share partnership, for a total deployment of 83 PoolSafe units.

"Florida is a very important tourist market in the United States and has some of the world's most famous theme and waterparks. It's location and climate lend itself to an extended season of PoolSafe usage," said David Berger, CEO of Pool Safe. He continued, "Standalone outdoor waterparks are the most popular waterpark segment in the U.S., with the Midwest and South regions being home to the most waterparks with almost 800 facilities."

As with all Pool Safe revenue share agreements, the Company will fund the production, delivery and installation of the PoolSafe product. In return, Pool Safe and its partners will split the revenue generated from customer usage, with 60% allocated to the Company and the remaining 40% allocated to the partner. The Company expects to have all PoolSafe units delivered for Memorial Day long weekend.

Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as the "PoolSafe", which functions as a multi-purpose personal poolside attendant. The PoolSafe is designed to provide safety, convenience and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks and cruise ship guests. Functions include: lockable safe, solar-powered charger for USB compatible electronic devices including phones and tablets in addition to a server call-button, a beverage cooler and holders. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, PoolSafe is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while they enjoy their vacation. For more information please visit www.poolsafeinc.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol POOL.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

