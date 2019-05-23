New market research study by Technavio on the global beard grooming products marketprojects the market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023. This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue, top drivers and emerging market trends. It also includes detailed insights and forecasts for all the market segments across different geographies.

Growing population of fashion-conscious consumers

With evolving consumer demographics and lifestyles, the retail landscape of the beauty and personal care (BPC) market is changing significantly. Along with women, men are also becoming beauty and image-conscious, resulting in an increased demand for beard grooming products. The increased popularity of beard as a style statement among men has propelled the sale of beard grooming products over the years. The demand for beard grooming products is expected to grow further with increasing awareness of the different beard grooming products available in the market.

Growing demand for natural and organic beard grooming products

The demand for natural and organic beard grooming products is growing significantly owing to the growing awareness about hair, skin, and health-related problems caused by synthetic beard grooming products. Organic beard grooming products are made of natural and organic ingredients such as natural oils, plant extracts, and other natural ingredients including charcoal, coconut oil, aloe Vera, and avocado oil among others. Moreover, the organic beard grooming products adhere to high standards of purity set by various governing bodies of different countries. Therefore, the growing demand for organic products will drive the growth of the beard grooming products market size during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for personal products, "Apart from the growing demand for natural and organic beard grooming products, other factors such as the collaborations of vendors with salons and spas, and the introduction of celebrity-owned brands will have a significant impact on the growth of the beard grooming products market during the forecast period."

Regulatory compliances for product composition, labeling, and packaging

Manufacturers that aim to penetrate new markets are required to follow certain regulations pertaining to labeling and packaging. For instance, in the US, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the use of chemical ingredients in beard grooming and other personal products. It does not approve products that are not compliant with standard regulations. Companies also cannot make false claims regarding their beard grooming products. Although this will create difficulty for vendors to penetrate new markets, it will ensure the launch and release of the quality beard grooming products in the market.

Top players in the global beard grooming products market:

Edgewell Personal Care

L'Oréal

REVLON

The Estée Lauder Companies

Unilever

