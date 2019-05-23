Andersen Global Collaborating Firm Claritas Tax Opens Office in Manchester

Claritas Tax Limited, a Birmingham, United Kingdom-based collaborating firm of Andersen Global, has opened a new office location in Deansgate, Manchester city center. This means that Andersen Global now has a presence in six locations in the UK through its member firms and collaborating firms.

"Now more than ever, it's important that businesses have easy access to quality advice in the UK's dynamic political and business environment. The addition of another location in the region adds to our existing capabilities and will allow us to continue providing best-in-class service," said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Tax LLC.

Founded in 2012, Claritas Tax Limited has a list of clientele from entrepreneurial, privately owned, venture capital, and private equity owned businesses, listed companies and stakeholders. Claritas provides a broad range of tax consulting services, including all aspects of M&A and transactional taxes, R&D and Intellectual Property claims, shareholder and corporate reorganizations, demergers, share schemes and share valuations, and personal and corporate tax compliance. The firm recently announced its collaboration with Andersen Global in December of last year and is led by Office Managing Partner and Founder Iain Wright.

The Manchester office will continue the firm's focus on advisory and compliance services and is joined by Partner Matt Hodgson. Prior to joining Claritas, Matt was an Associate Partner at EY.

Iain commented, "Matt is an incredibly skilled tax adviser, providing great commercial focus and technical expertise to his clients. Manchester and the wider North West region is an incredibly dynamic economy and I am very excited that our second office will be based there."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 142 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

