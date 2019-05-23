Global Motor for Robots Market was 5330 Million US$ in 2018 and is Expected to Reach 29400 Million US$ With a CAGR of 23.8% by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motor for Robots market was valued at 5330 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 29400 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Motor for Robots.

"Actuators are like the ""muscles"" of a robot, the parts which convert stored energy into movement. By far the most important actuators are electric motors that spin a wheel or gear that control industrial robots in factories or serving people in households and public. Because of the strong demand for industry robots and service robots, Motor for robot industry has good development prospect.

Key Trends:

For the suppliers of Motor for industrial robots, ABB, Fanuc, Yaskawa and KUKA (Siemens) are the 4 leading Motor manufacturers. Large percent of global Motor for industrial robots market share was occupied by the four companies.

We tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2012, for the Motor for industrial robots, Japan took up about 45% market share, Europe and US took about 30% market share, Taiwan and Korea took up about 10% market share.

According to IFR World Robotics 2015 reported, for the global robotics industry, robotics turnover is about 32 billion USD in 2014, and more than 50 institutes participated in robotics R&D and manufacturing activities.

As a result, robotics industry provides lots of opportunities to Motor for Robots industry. Based on the fact that many countries have introduced new policies for the industry, for example, China has launched robotics industry "the Thirteenth Five-Year Plan" for the market. While for the high obstacles of technology, Japan and Europe have obvious advantages in Motor for Robots industry.

The key insights of the report :

To analyze and research the global Motor for Robots status and future forecast,involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Motor for Robots manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

The key players covered in this study

Simens

Beckhoff Automation

Panasonic

Fanuc

Yaskawa

Lenze

ABB

Nidec

Maxon Motor

SAMSR Motor

SL Montevideo Technology

Anaheim Automation

INVT

HNC

STEP

Inovance

Estun Robotics

Longs Motor

Leadshine

DELTA

FinePower

Market analysis by product type

Continuous DC

Stepper

Servo

Market analysis by market

Industrial

Service

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

