

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT), a global children's toys and consumer products company, has extended its global licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. This will extend rights to iconic DC characters in the girls, preschool and vehicles categories. Mattel expects the signed deal will support and grow existing DC Universe franchises.



'Mattel has been our partner on DC for over 15 years and really knows our characters and understands the special connection they have with our fans. Their leadership in the Pre-School, Vehicle and Girl categories will help us bring great toys and experiences to DC fans of all ages,' said Stephen Teglas, Senior Vice President, North America, Warner Bros. Consumer Products.



