New market research study by Technavio on the global electric wheelchairs marketprojects the market to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023. This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue, top drivers and emerging market trends. It also includes detailed insights and forecasts for all the market segments across different geographies.

Increasing number of orthopedic and neurological disorders

The number of orthopedic conditions and neurological conditions has increased significantly over the last few years. Orthopedic conditions such as knee problems, rheumatoid arthritis, and recovery after orthopedic surgeries require mobility devices such as electric wheelchairs to help patients move from one place to another without depending on others. Furthermore, medical emergencies, short-term and long-term disabilities, and the rise in the number of surgical operations are also stimulating the demand for medical mobility devices. Therefore, the increasing number of orthopedic and neurological disorders will fuel the growth of the electric wheelchair market size during the forecast period.

Growing adoption of front-wheeled electric wheelchairs

The adoption of front-wheeled electric wheelchairs has increased significantly as they are considered better than rear-wheel-drive and mid-wheel-drive electric wheelchairs when it comes to climbing over obstacles, and they are smoother on rough grounds. Front-wheeled electric wheelchairs provide better weight distribution, and the weight of the chair is spread as there are drive wheels at the front of the wheelchair and batteries at the back. Another advantage of these wheelchairs is that the end-users can easily position their feet as there are no front caster wheels on the motorized wheelchair. Such advantages of front-wheeled electric wheelchairs will propel their demand, thereby impacting electric wheelchair market growth during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for health care equipment supplies, "Apart from the growing adoption of front-wheeled electric wheelchairs, factors such as the increase in number of M&A activities, and the growing online sales will have a significant impact on the growth of the electric wheelchairs market during the forecast period."

High cost of electric wheelchairs

The electric wheelchairs market has witnessed significant technological advances and the addition of new features. While technological advancements improve the efficiency of electric wheelchairs, it also increases the cost of these products. The high cost of electric wheelchairs makes them unaffordable for many users, making them opt for other mobility aids such as manual wheelchairs, medical walkers, and rollators. Furthermore, the government of many countries does not provide reimbursements for these products, which is limiting the adoption of electric wheelchairs. However, with companies focusing on launching new various electric wheelchairs in different price ranges, the adoption is expected to increase significantly.

Top players in the global electric wheelchairs market:

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Invacare

Pride Mobility Products

Roma Medical

Sunrise Medical

