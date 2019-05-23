SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their trade promotion optimization engagement for a consumer packaged goods company

Project background

The company wanted to improve the accuracy of their sales forecasting, determine cannibalization within the brand portfolio, and establish baseline sales. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to improve its existing sales and marketing planning capabilities to increase the net profit of the organization.

They also wanted to reduce inefficient trade spend by improving collaboration with retailers.

"Trade promotion optimization process is vital for companies to achieve profitable growth for their brand and retail partners by improving baseline sales," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In partnership with SpendEdge, the client a consumer packaged goods company - improved sales revenue by controlling the flow of goods and tracking return on promotional investment. The solution offered helped them to:

Increase demand for specific items and customers in retail stores and improve sales revenue by 12%.

Integrate customer planning into the sales process and identify the most impactful customers.

Outcome: The solution offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the CPG company to amalgamate their trade area data with retailer data and create formal trade promotion policies. This helped the client to analyze their trade spend and strategize their promotions more effectively. The solution offered helped the client to identify profitable customers and target them through trade promotion strategies. In addition, strategically offering discounts improved sales revenue of the client by 12%.

