GROUPE LDLC: LDLC.COM: LAUNCH OF AN ONLINE MARKETPLACE TO SUPPLEMENT THE LDLC IT AND HIGH-TECH OFFERING

The LDLC Group, a specialised retailer of IT and high-tech equipment, plans to launch a marketplace on its LDLC.com website by the end of the year.

In response to customer demand and in keeping with its constant endeavour to expand the range of products offered to its customers, the LDLC Group has decided to launch a marketplace on the LDLC.com website by the end of 2019. The new marketplace will supplement the website catalogue of IT and high-tech products by offering a significantly broader selection of related products (IT, image & sound, telephone & car, games & leisure, connected devices and stationery) for which proprietary sourcing by the LDLC Group is not worthwhile.

In addition to the IT and high-tech expertise that are the hallmark of the LDLC Group, LDLC.com customers will have access, via a single website, to an extensive selection of related products rivalling the product offerings of all major general retail e-commerce websites.

LDLC.com aims to market over 100,000 additional products by March 2020 by admitting a carefully screened selection of trusted vendor partners, who will themselves benefit from the additional visibility and visitor traffic made available through LDLC.com.

The Group is currently selecting these partners on the website https://www.ldlc.com/n4894/marketplace/, and plans to roll out the marketplace in Q4 2019.

Olivier de La Clergerie, LDLC Group CEO, said: "While staying focused on its specialised retailer model, the LDLC Group has decided to expand its product offering in an appropriate way through this marketplace. This new development will allow us to expand our offering, attract new customers and generate additional revenues in our BtoC segment, further increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty but with limited investments."



OVERVIEW OF THE LDLC GROUP

The LDLC Group was one of the first to venture into online sales in 1997. Now a major online BtoB and BtoC retailer of IT and high-tech equipment, the LDLC Group operates via 10 websites, including 5 online stores, and employs over 1,050 people.

Winner of a number of customer service awards and widely recognised for the efficiency of its integrated logistics platforms, the Group is also developing an extensive chain of brand stores and franchises.

Find all the information you need at www.groupe-ldlc.com

