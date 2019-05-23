GEP Wins Best Procurement Technology Award At World Procurement Awards, Latest Milestone On Climb To Industry Leadership

- AI-powered, cloud-native, source-to-pay platform - SMART by GEP

- takes top honors

- Cited for effective use of artificial intelligence and advanced process automation

- GEP also honored in Best Procurement Consultancy and Best P2P

Specialist categories

- These new accolades follow Best P2P Specialist Provider win last year

CLARK, New Jersey, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that it won the Best Procurement Technology Award at the 13th Annual World Procurement Awards in London.

"Some of the world's largest companies have benefitted from GEP's technology, as the U.S.-based tech giant continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the field of procurement technology," according to Procurement Leaders and its distinguished panel of judges. "The company's SMART by GEP platform is designed to help global enterprises create greater value from their direct and indirect spend. The cloud-native, unified source-to-pay software offering, provides a collaborative workspace that brings together everything procurement requires to run efficiently."

The awards committee noted that "SMART by GEP has proved itself capable of transforming procurement and supply chain operations around the world, helping businesses improve outcomes, increase speed and adoption, and also deliver in complex, often hard-to-manage areas, such as compliance.

"GEP's use of artificial intelligence and advanced process automation is also providing the type of platform that can continue to deliver for years to come." Learn more about why GEP won, visit www.smartbygep.com/WPCawards

"Our customers are among the very best led, performance- and results-driven enterprises in the world and they choose GEP because they seek a marked leap in digital innovation, impact and value," said Al Girardi, vice president of global marketing and analyst relations at GEP. "Today, GEP is the leading alternative to sprawling legacy providers that require staggering, multi-year investments and trap frustrated users in failed deployments in perpetuity. Our aim is nothing short of upending the status quo by transforming what people and businesses expect from business software, with beautiful, easy-to-use solutions that surpass the most demanding requirements of complex global enterprises."

"Time and time again, SMART by GEP is championed by savvy business users seeking an end-to-end digital platform, informed by deep process expertise, and unrivaled procurement and supply chain know-how. And GEP is the first choice of progressive IT leaders, seeking to help create happier, more productive digital workplaces and to help build stronger, more competitive teams and businesses," Girardi added.

"This award reflects the trust that our customers place in our products and the value they get when they choose SMART by GEP," said Subhash Makhija, CEO and co-founder of GEP. "Our clients want to explore opportunities to reshape their business operations with powerful new technologies, such as AI, cloud, big data analytics and IoT - with SMART by GEP, we've brought all of it together in a single, unified platform for digital supply chain and procurement transformation."

The World Procurement Awards, hosted by Procurement Leaders in London, is an annual event that brings together more than 1,000 senior procurement executives from across the world to mark and celebrate excellence in procurement. GEP, which offers transformative procurement and supply chain solutions - encompassing strategic and managed services, and the industry's leading cloud-native software, was also named a finalist in two additional award categories: Best Procurement Consultancy and Best P2P Specialist. GEP was named Best P2P Specialist Provider at the World Procurement Awards last year.

GEP is frequently recognized by top industry leaders and analysts for its cloud-native procurement and supply chain software. Most recently, GEP was ranked a Leader in the Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Strategic Sourcing Application Suites, IDC MarketScape report for Cloud Procurement Software, and the Forrester WaveTM report for eProcurement Software. GEP has also received top honors from Spend Matters, PayStream and Ardent Partners.



SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-pay functionality for direct and indirect spend management in one user-friendly, cloud-native platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related functionalities. SMART by GEP is a thoughtfully conceived, beautifully designed "consumerized" digital work environment, precision-engineered for procurement and supply chain professionals. It is easy to set up, deploy and use, with no extensive training required. SMART by GEP is platform agnostic (it works with SAP, Oracle or any other major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

Intuitive design, stunning visual appeal, intelligent interfaces, the ability to move fluidly and naturally from task to task, and the flexibility to work on any platform and any device drive the high adoption rates SMART by GEP enjoys. And adoption drives compliance and cost savings.

Purpose-built on a single code base for optimum performance on cloud, SMART by GEP leverages cloud economics to deliver a solution that easily handles the heaviest processing requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate

people - this is how GEP creates and delivers unified supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Best Provider at the World Procurement Awards and EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leader in source-to-pay procurement software by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, Spend Matters, PayStream and Ardent Partners.

GEP is also ranked leader in managed procurement services (procurement outsourcing) by Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG, HfS, SIG and IAOP. In addition, the primary research firm in the management consulting sector, ALM Intelligence, ranks GEP leader in procurement strategy and supply chain consulting.

With 18 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform for direct and indirect procurement, please visit www.smartbygep.com.

