Rakesh Sarna: Rakesh & Mei Sarna India Scholarship Program FOR Children of Non-managerial Employees of Hotels and Offices of Hyatt and the Taj group in India

INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / Rakesh and Mei Sarna are pleased to announce an academic scholarship to encourage and support deserving candidates in obtaining a college education to help build a better future.

To be eligible, applicants must be enrolled or currently attending an accredited university or college in India.

The application process requires candidates to compose a 500-word essay detailing why they selected their program of study and what they wish to accomplish following graduation.

The total amount awarded will be determined on an individual basis after reviewing tuition and other costs. Students must re-apply for the scholarship annually, to continue receiving financial aid, subject to successfully achieving certain grade levels.

Applicants must also submit the following to be awarded the scholarship

Proof of parents employment with Hyatt or Taj

Proof of annual tuition costs and costs related to accommodation, travel, and books

Receipt proving tuition payment to an accredited university or college

Students have until July 31st, 2019 to apply and submit all required documentation.

