AM Best will attend the 46th Conference and Annual General Assembly of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO), which will take place 9-13 June 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The 2019 conference is organised by the Insurance Institute of South Africa (IISA), and is to be held under the theme, "Insurance Penetration in Africa: Insuring the Uninsured."

Insurance penetration across the continent is approximately 3%, compared with 6% globally, according to industry reports, with South Africa accounting for the majority of insurance premiums at a high of 14%. Participating insurance industry experts at the conference will explore several topics related to progressing insurance take-up rates in Africa, highlighting growth opportunities and looking at what other African countries can learn from the South African market. In addition, African insurers that have employed innovation to increase penetration also will attend and share their experiences. Other issues to be discussed will include distribution, microinsurance and the effects of catastrophe events on the industry.

AM Best will be represented at the conference by Dr. Edem Kuenyehia, director, market development and communications, who also will be holding bilateral meetings during the event. To schedule a meeting with Dr. Kuenyehia at the AIO conference, please contact katerina.kosheleva@ambest.com.

AM Best publishes ratings on thousands of insurers and reinsurers in more than 90 countries worldwide, including ratings on a number of national and regional insurers and reinsurers across Africa's insurance markets. Visitors to www.ambest.com/ratings can learn about Best's Credit Ratings and read a range of criteria reports explaining the rating components and the building-block approach in the AM Best methodology and rating process.

The AIO, established in 1972, is a non-governmental organisation, and it is recognised by many African governments. For more information about the conference, please visit the event overview.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information

