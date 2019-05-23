SuperOne Enters Partnership in Thailand

LONDON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperOne Limited has partnered with Thailand's accomplished business executive and lawyer Khun Jerayuth Werawong to ensure compliance and strengthen operations in Thailand's booming gaming and crypto market.

The agreement will pave the way for enhanced SuperOne operations via a strong operational presence and compliant legal entities in Thailand.

The partnership will operate through the jointly owned Thai company SuperOne Marketing Company Limited which was successfully founded by Khun Jerayuth Werawong and SuperOne Limited earlier in 2019.

"After months of negotiations and evaluations, I am really excited about this partnership," states Khun Jerayuth Werawong, Managing Director of SuperOne Marketing Company Limited in Thailand. "SuperOne has a unique concept and a strong team that has proven to be innovative and diligent."

Executive Chairman and Founder of SuperOne, Andreas Christensen states: "The Thai market is bustling and growing very fast. We are extremely satisfied and confident that by combining our global concept and ambitions with the powerful local capacities of Khun Jerayuth Werawong, we are positioned to become a leading player in the Thai gaming and crypto market."

About SuperOne

SuperOne is a gaming and crypto subsidiary of Mowjow. Founded by Norwegian entrepreneur and investor Andreas Christensen, Mowjow has gone on to become an attractive proposition for a group of 700 shareholders. With SuperOne, Mowjow creates delightful, mainstream crypto games combined with an unprecedented network of stakeholders. SuperOne: The Future Today!

