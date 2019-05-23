Correction refers to short name. The correct information is marked in bold below. As from May 24, 2019, subscription rights issued by TargetEveryone AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 5, 2019. Instrument: TR ------------------------------------------ Short name: TEONE TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012674166 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 174147 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from May 24, 2019, paid subscription shares issued by TargetEveryone AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: BTA ------------------------------------------ Short name: TEONE BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012674174 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 174148 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 503 01550.