Pastor Courage Igene To Host 2019 International Gathering of Eagles Conference

Pastor Courage Igene is the President and Founder of All Nations Church, a father, son, teacher, author of four books, public speaker and much more. Pastor Courage Igene speaks at various special events across the nation, including food drives, special revival and healing rain services and other events

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / Prophet Courage Igene and the All Nations Church are excited to host the International Gathering of Eagles Conference at All Nations Church in Richardson, Texas: an annual gathering of worshippers from all across the country, and an opportunity for mentorship, sharing spiritual knowledge, and fellowship. This year's theme is "God of Glory," and registration for this renown conference is free.

The International Gathering of Eagles Conference is one of a kind in the nation and is known as the "conference like no other". This year's International Gathering of Eagles Conference will feature many leading Pastors, Prophets and Prophetesses including Prophetess Ashley Bell from Chicago, Illinois, Bishop Thomas Ridgley of Maryland, Reverend Cleveth Samuels of Hudson, New York, and many others.

Attendees of the International Gathering of Eagles Conference can expect mentoring, impartation of spiritual knowledge, and an opportunity to share God's love with one another. A successful event for several years now, participants have commented on the transformation and blessings they have received as a result of their attending.

Courage Igene is known for his passion for worship as the secret to the tangible healing and prophetic anointing on his life. He travels widely across the nation to spread his love and joy with others.

He attended a number of prestigious schools, beginning his studies at the University of Benin in Benin City, Nigeria, where he studied Computer Information Systems. He also studied at Paradise Valley College in Arizona, where he continued his education in Computer Information. Pastor Courage Igene also attended the School of Discipleship at the Redeemed Christian Church of God and the Morris Cerrullo School of Ministry.

An esteemed author, Pastor Courage Igene has written five books, including "God's Weapons of Mass Destruction," "100 Reasons Why I Hate Poverty," "Forgiveness: Gods Roadmap To Heaven," "Revelation and Relationship" and "Lessons From the Furnace of Affliction." He is also an avid writer, sharing his knowledge, faith and expertise with others.

The Intentional Gathering of Eagles Conference was held on Dallas, Texas on May 13-19, 2019.

