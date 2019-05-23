

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Airline regulators from around the world are meeting in Texas this week in hopes of getting Boeing's popular 737 aircraft back in service.



However, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is not yet satisfied with fixes designed to prevent the type of deadly crashes that have plagued the aircraft.



The world's most widely flown 737 Max aircraft across the globe were grounded after two deadly crashes within a short span of six months. 346 people were killed in the crashes of Lion Air JT 610 in Indonesia in October 2018 and Ethiopian air accident in March 2019.



U.S. regulators, European Union Aviation Safety Agency and other safety agencies have been doing independent evaluation about the tragedy. The meeting of Aviation regulators from 33 countries in Texas is expected to be a platform to present concerns of various regulators on 737 Max and to discuss the re-certification. FAA, while trying to regain the confidence of other regulators, said they are in constant communication with other regulators and expects the U.S. to lift flight restrictions first.



Meanwhile, airline executive from different parts of the world will be holding a private meeting in Canada for a review of 737 Max.



Airlines urgently want to resume operation of 737 Max, however they want to do independent findings to make sure safety and airworthiness.



While analyzing the cause of the deadly crashes that involved the Max, many experts suspect that a software malfunction might have lead to the tragedies. Both the crashes were just after a few minutes of takeoff. Experts suspect that Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System or MCAS was the culprit and the pilots failed to stop the aggressive downward fall of planes. Investigators have also noted faulty information from external sensors might have led to unexpected nosediving.



On May 16, Boeing has revealed that they completed upgrading of software in more than 200 planes and tested successfully.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX