MONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company

Mondi Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/013038/06)

JSE share code: MND ISIN: ZAE000156550

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

23 May 2019

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Mondi plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer:

N/A

2. Reason for notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Norges Bank

City and country of registered office: Oslo, Norway

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

22 May 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified:

23 May 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.999

0.01

4.01

367,240,805 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.93

N/A

3.93

N/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) No. of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B1CRLC47 14,686,632 N/A 3.999 N/A Subtotal 8.A 14,686,632 3.999

B1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights Shares on loan (right to recall) N/A At any time 54,214 0.01 Subtotal 8.B 1 54,214 0.01

B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Subtotal 8.B 2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

10. Proxy Voting:

Name of the proxy holder:

N/A

Number and percentage of voting rights held:

N/A

Date until which voting rights held:

N/A

11. Additional information:

Place of completion: Oslo, Norway

Date of completion: 23 May 2019

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd