Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2019) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced its financial results and operating highlights for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019. The first quarter 2019 financial results mark the fourth consecutive quarter that the Company has posted increases in both revenue and EBITDA. All amounts expressed are in Canadian dollars.

Q1 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue of $949,511

$1.9M increase in total assets

700,000 common shares issued

Historical Revenue and EBITDA Summary

Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Revenue $949,511 $742,038 $709,738 $224,611 $5,147 Expenses1 $971,233 $830,438 $953,513 $802,379 $692,423 EBITDA2 ($21,722) ($88,400) ($243,775) ($577,768) ($687,726)

1 Expenses do not include interest, taxes, depreciation (including impairment of intangible asset in Q4 2018) and amortization

2 EBITDA equals net loss before finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization

Q1 Operating Highlights:

Transfer of credit outsourcing service operations of Wenyi Financial Services Co. Ltd. to the Company's Asia Synergy Credit Solutions ("ASCS") subsidiary

Start of ASCS operations

Agreement for ASCS to service up to $1B in loans on behalf of Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank

First loans serviced by ASCS on behalf of Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank

Addition of two new commercial lenders to ASCS client list and to Cubeler Lending Hub platform

About First Quarter Financial and Operating Results Summary

Peak's Asia Synergy Financial Capital ("ASFC") subsidiary accounted for the majority of its revenue during the quarter and was once again a profit center for the Company. ASCS made its operational debut and teamed up with Peak's Asia Synergy Data Solutions ("ASDS") subsidiary to account for the balance of the Company's revenue for the quarter. While ASDS continued to invest in the development of the Cubeler Lending Hub, the revenue generated by ASCS during the quarter allowed it to post a modest profit and make a positive contribution to the Company's Q1 EBITDA.

In summary, the Company generated $949,511 in revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to $5,147 for the same period in 2018. Total expenses for the quarter amounted to $1,518,290, compared to $1,060,915 for the same period in 2018.

The net loss for the the three-month period ending March 31, 2019 was $568,779 compared to $1,055,768 for the same period of 2018.

Full details of the Company's first quarter 2019 financial results can be found in the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, which are available at www.sedar.com.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com.

