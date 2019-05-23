Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solution provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitive landscape analysis for a financial services provider. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to monitor their competitors' USPs and adjust their business strategies accordingly. Also, this engagement highlights how Infiniti's competitive landscape analysis engagement helped the client to achieve revenue growth by 23% in a span of 8 months.

The adoption of cloud computing, smart devices, and data accessibility has opened up opportunities for companies in the financial services industry. But, it has also made it challenging for them to keep up with the competition in the market. Also, with the entry of new players in the market, it becomes imperative for companies in the financial services industry to focus their attention on international markets. Before making international expansions, companies must evaluate the competitive landscape and determine growth opportunities in the international market.

The business challenge: The client is a financial services provider based out of the United States. As many companies in the industry were competing for a leading position in the US market, the client was struggling to maintain their market share. Therefore, the client decided to expand their business operations to Brazil, China, Russia, and South Africa. Before making market expansion, they wanted to evaluate the competitive landscape in these regions and wanted to keep tabs on the competition to enhance business outcomes.

The solution offeredThe experts at Infiniti Research followed a comprehensive 3-phased approach to help the client analyze the competitive landscape in the target regions. The approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to realize the real potential of select markets. Also, the client was able to effectively assign resources and fine-tune their business strategies. Within a short span of 8 months, the client was able to improve customer experience and achieve revenue growth by 23%.

Infiniti's competitive landscape analysis solution helped the client to:

Monitor competitors' strategies and adjust their business plans accordingly

Analyze areas which needed improvement

Infiniti's competitive landscape analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the right business partner and route to market

Achieving cost savings and fine-tuning business strategies

