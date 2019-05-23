Britvic has delivered another strong performance in H1, with organic constant currency revenue growth of 1.9%, organic adjusted EBIT margin up 30bps and adjusted EPS up 5.2%. The business capability programme (BCP) is due to be completed during H219, bringing higher capacity and increased flexibility to the company. Looking ahead, as capex and leverage normalise to lower levels, and planned returns and further growth from the BCP programme come to fruition, the wide discount to peers may narrow.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...