Compagnie Financière Tradition: Voting result of the Annual General Meeting and Stock dividend

The Annual General Meeting held on May 23, 2019 at 3.30 pm approved the proposal of the Board of Directors published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on April 26, 2019.



The dividend consists of a cash payment of a gross amount of CHF 5.00 («cash dividend») per bearer share of CFT with a nominal value of CHF 2.50 («bearer share(s)») and the distribution of one bearer share for every 35 bearer shares held («stock dividend»).



The reference share price corresponds to the average of the closing prices of the bearer shares on SIX Swiss Exchange for the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting (i.e. from 24 April to 22 May 2019), less the gross amount of the cash dividend of CHF 5.00, i.e. CHF 103.82.



The taxable gross amount for the cash dividend is CHF 5.00 for every bearer share held and for the stock dividend CHF 2.97 (reference share price divided by 35) for every bearer share held.



The total amount of the dividend is CHF 55'456'000 and the retained earnings carried is CHF 76'301'000, subject to the amount of treasury shares held at the coupon detachment date.





