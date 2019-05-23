RUBIS RUBIS: Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees 23-May-2019 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. The original French version takes precedence over this translation Paris, May 23, 2019 at 5:35 pm Press release regarding ongoing information Rubis had announced, on January 29, 2019, a capital increase reserved for eligible employees of the companies belonging to the Corporate Savings Plan, Rubis Avenir. The maximum nominal amount authorized by the shareholders at the June 8th, 2017 meeting was EUR700,000 (560,000 Rubis shares), from which was deducted the amount of EUR147,471.25 (117 977 Rubis shares) used for the capital increase reserved for the Group's employees of 2018. Therefore, the 2019 capital increase was limited to a maximal nominal value of EUR552,528.75 equivalent to 442,023 Rubis shares. The subscription price had been set at EUR37.43, which, pursuant to Article L 3332-19 of the French Labor Code, represents 80% of the average of the opening rates quoted during the 20 trading days preceding the decision of the Board of Management of January 4, 2019. The subscription period was extended from March 25 to April 12, 2019 . The funds invested into Rubis shares through FCPE Rubis Avenir will be available at the end of a 5-year lock-up period, except in the case of an early release. At the end of the subscription, Rubis confirmed that 632 employees, or 67.16% of the eligible employees, thus subscribed to the capital increase, in the amount of EUR5,391,903.79. 144,053 new ordinary shares (or 0.15% of outstanding shares) were issued on May 22, 2019. The new shares are eligible for dividends as of January 1, 2019 and they are not entitled to the dividend in respect of the 2018 financial year. They are considered to be of the same rank as existing shares. Their acceptance for trading on the Euronext Paris market was requested as from their issuance, on a second listing line, in comparison with the existing shares. At the end of this transaction, the share capital of Rubis was brought up to EUR121,697,246.25, divided into 97,355,057 ordinary shares and into 2 710 preferred shares, with a nominal value of EUR1.25. This press release constitutes the regulated information required pursuant to articles 212-4 5° and 212-5 6° of the AMF General Regulation and article 19 of instruction AMF 2016-04 applicable as from January 15, 2018, issued as a press release in accordance with the Article 221-3 of the AMF General Regulation. *** 46,rue Boissière 75116 Paris - France tel.: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95 fax: +33 (0)1 45 01 72 49 Email: rubis@rubis.fr www.rubis.fr A partnership limited by shares, with share capital of 121,697,246.25 euros 784 393 530 RCS Paris - Code APE 6420Z Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: RUBIS: Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NPMASTRVRH [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 815423 End of Announcement EQS News Service 815423 23-May-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f14bd23f717d41c00ef825ed51810e3a&application_id=815423&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

