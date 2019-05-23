BT Group plc: BT Group PLC Announces Annual Financial Report

2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / Pursuant to Rule 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Manual, BT (NYSE: BT) announces to holders of its American Depositary Shares that the above document has been filed today with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its website at www.bt.com/annualreport.

Hard copies of the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F will be available free of charge, upon request from:

JPMorgan Chase & Co

PO Box 64504

St Paul, MN 55164-0854

United States of America

Email: jpmorgan.adr@wellsfargo.com

Tel:

+1 800 990 1135 (General)

+1 651 453 2128 (From outside the US)

+1 800 428 4237 (Global Invest Direct)

Website: www.adr.com

Any questions regarding this release should be directed to:

Investor relations:

Mark Lidiard Tel: 020 7356 5145

Press office:

Tom Engel Tel: 020 7356 5373

