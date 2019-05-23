sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

BT Group plc: BT Group PLC Announces Annual Financial Report

2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / Pursuant to Rule 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Manual, BT (NYSE: BT) announces to holders of its American Depositary Shares that the above document has been filed today with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its website at www.bt.com/annualreport.

Hard copies of the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F will be available free of charge, upon request from:

JPMorgan Chase & Co
PO Box 64504
St Paul, MN 55164-0854
United States of America
Email: jpmorgan.adr@wellsfargo.com

Tel:

+1 800 990 1135 (General)

+1 651 453 2128 (From outside the US)

+1 800 428 4237 (Global Invest Direct)

Website: www.adr.com

Any questions regarding this release should be directed to:

Investor relations:

Mark Lidiard Tel: 020 7356 5145

Press office:

Tom Engel Tel: 020 7356 5373

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: BT Group plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/546378/BT-Group-PLC-Announces-Annual-Financial-Report


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE