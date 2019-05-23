Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2019) - Osoyoos Cannabis Inc. (CSE: OSO) (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has secured extended and improved terms of a loan note initially payable on March 15, 2020, to a founder and former Director of the Company.

The principal amount of one million dollars ($1,000,000 CAD), negotiated as part of a capital restructuring of the Company in March 2018, will now bear a simple interest rate of 5% p.a. and will be payable in five equal annual installments. Additionally, subject to terms and conditions of an escrow agreement and all regulatory and exchange approvals, the Company will issue the lender 125,000 common shares at a deemed purchase price of $0.21/share with 25,000 vesting immediately and 20,000 common shares vesting on each of the five anniversary dates beginning on March 15, 2020.

The Company also announces that the Board has accepted the resignation of Mr. John McMahon from the Company's board of directors, effective May 23, 2019. On accepting Mr. McMahon's resignation, President & CEO Gerry Goldberg stated, "On behalf of shareholders and the Board of Directors, I thank John for his work and contributions to Osoyoos Cannabis and wish him well in his future endeavours".

