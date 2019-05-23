

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.78 billion, or $5.22 per share. This compares with $1.60 billion, or $4.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 billion or $5.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $3.27 billion from $2.91 billion last year.



Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.89 Bln. vs. $1.70 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.55 vs. $4.78 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.27 Bln vs. $2.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.16 - $0.14 Full year EPS guidance: $6.67 - $6.69 Full year revenue guidance: $6.738 - $6.758 Bln



