

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release April numbers for nationwide consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is expected to have risen 0.9 percent on year, accelerating from 0.5 percent in March. Core CPI is also called higher by 0.9 percent, up from 0.8 percent in the previous month.



Japan also will see March results for its all industry activity index, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.2 percent on month - the same as the February reading.



New Zealand will provide April figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to be worth NZ$4.90 billion, up from NZ$4.77 billion in March. Exports are pegged at NZ$5.35 billion, down from NZ$5.70 billion in the previous month. The trade surplus is called at NZ$400 million, down from NZ$922 million a month earlier.



Singapore will see April numbers for industrial production; in March, output was down 2.6 percent on month and 4.8 percent on year.



Malaysia will release April figures for consumer prices; in March, inflation was up 0.2 percent both on month and on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX