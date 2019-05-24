

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan were up 0.9 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and up from 0.5 percent in March.



Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food prices, also advanced an annual 0.9 percent - again matching expectations and up from 0.8 percent.



Individually, prices were up for food, housing, fuel, furniture, clothing, medical care and recreation; they were down for communications and transportation.



On a monthly basis, overall inflation and core CPI both were up 0.1 percent.



