

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks were broadly lower on Friday, with renewed trade tensions and tumbling oil prices keeping investors nervous.



Both China's Shanghai Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were up around 0.4 percent.



During a weekly briefing, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said the Trump administration must 'show sincerity and correct their wrong actions' if the U.S. wants trade talks to continue.



'Negotiations can only continue on the basis of equality and mutual respect,' Gao said, noting that China is closely monitoring developments and preparing a necessary response.



Japan's Nikkei index was losing 0.7 percent after the U.S. Commerce Department said it was considering imposing anti-subsidy duties on countries that undervalue their currency.



The dollar edged up against the yen despite rising expectations for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this year.



Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was declining 0.7 percent, with energy stocks pacing the declines as oil remained on track to post its biggest weekly drop since December.



Oil prices rose over 1 percent in Asian deals after ending down 5.7 percent at $57.91 a barrel on Thursday, the lowest settlement since March 12 on concerns about global growth and surging U.S. crude inventories.



South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.9 percent and New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index was down 0.4 percent on fears of a protracted trade war.



U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington's complaints against Huawei Technologies might be resolved within the framework of a U.S.-China trade deal. At the same time, he called the Chinese telecommunications giant 'very dangerous.'



U.S. stocks retreated further overnight amid trade tensions after the Chinese Communist Party's flagship newspaper published two commentaries assailing U.S. moves to curb Chinese companies



The Dow dropped 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 declined 1.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.6 percent to end at its lowest closing level in over two months.



European markets also fell sharply on Thursday as investors remained wary of the impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute on the global economy.



Falling crude oil prices, soft euro zone data and Brexit uncertainty also weighed on markets.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 1.4 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both plunged around 1.8 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 plummeted 1.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX