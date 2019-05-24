The Czech economy is the first to reach current German income per capita in 2046, while Ukraine would be the last to reach today's German living standards in 2077. Insurance markets grow with income by more than 1:1 during transition. Thus, continued convergence in income levels is set to foster convergence in insurance penetration. Countries with lower income per capita have higher growth prospects and a catch-up with richer countries implies a higher growth rate of insurance premiums. Important determinants of insurance development include income, wealth, the price of insurance, anticipated inflation, real interest rates, the role of the stock market, unemployment, demographic factors, risk aversion, the educational level, religion and culture, financial development, market ...

