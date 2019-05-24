On May 23, 2019 the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) has accepted for further processing application for AS "GRINDEKS" mandatory takeover bid by SIA "Liplat Holding" in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 66 part (4) point 1. 1. Information about the Offeror: SIA Liplat Holding, registered on 11.04.2019 with registration number 40203206071, registered address: Raunas iela 23, Riga, Latvia, LV-1039. The Offeror owns 72.64% of the shares of the AS "GRINDEKS". Kirovs Lipmans owns 43.33% of the share capital of the offeror, Anna Lipmane owns 21.67% of the share capital of the offeror and Filips Lipmans owns 0.05% of the share capital of the offeror, and Dashdirect Limited, a company controlled by Filips Lipmans, with the registration number in the Republic of Cyprus: HE 275245, registered office: Karaiskaki 6, City House, CY-3032, Limassol, Cyprus owns 34.95% of the share capital of the Offeror 2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 12.59 EUR 3. Term of takeover bid: takeover bid will last for 30 (thirty) days, from the day when information on the takeover bid is published in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis". Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.