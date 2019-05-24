

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote Plc (BOY.L), a provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, reported Friday that its Group revenue for the four months ended April 30 was 245 million pounds, 1 percent higher than last year. Revenues were flat at constant currency.



In its trading update ahead of the 66th Annual General Meeting, the company reported that on a divisional basis, ADE revenues were 100 million pounds, up 6 percent on a reported basis, and up 4 percent at constant currency.



AGI revenues were down 3 percent to 145 million pounds.



Specialist Technologies' revenues grew 3 percent at constant currency, while Emerging Markets' revenues grew 6 percent.



At constant currency, Aerospace and defence revenues grew 15 percent, with the strong growth trend seen through the second half of last year continuing into 2019.



Automotive revenues fell 4 percent, with car & light truck revenues negatively impacted by lower production volumes, particularly in Western Europe.



The Board will pay a final dividend of 13.3 pence per share and the special dividend of 20.0 pence per share on June 7.



Looking ahead, the company said the Board's expectations for the full year remain unchanged.



The full year outlook for civil aerospace remains strong, and revenue growth for Specialist Technologies' is also expected to be good.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX