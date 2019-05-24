

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales increased in April from a year ago, flash estimate from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



Retail sales volume grew 3.2 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 1.7 percent rise in March. At the same time, retail turnover advanced 4.3 percent versus 1.4 percent in the previous month.



In daily consumer goods trade, turnover climbed 4.3 percent in April and the sales volume, in turn, by 2.1 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year. Final data is due on June 13.



