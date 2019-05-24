

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L), a provider of insurance and reinsurance products, announced Friday that Elaine Whelan, Group Chief Financial Officer and executive director, and CEO of Lancashire's Bermudian subsidiary, Lancashire Insurance Co. Ltd., plans to retire from her roles and the Group during the course of 2020.



Whelan will continue in her role as Group CFO throughout 2019 and the 2019 financial year end process. She plans to step down as Group CFO and from her executive directorship of Lancashire at the end of February 2020.



She will remain available to assist with transition in the finance department for several months thereafter.



Lancashire said it will be conducting a process to identify the successor Group CFO.



Whelan joined Lancashire in 2006, became the Group CFO at the beginning of 2011 and an executive director on the Board in early 2013.



