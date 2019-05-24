sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,858 Euro		-0,042
-0,53 %
WKN: A0HM5W ISIN: BMG5361W1047 Ticker-Symbol: LNH 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,716
7,786
09:58
7,699
7,769
09:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED7,858-0,53 %