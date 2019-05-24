PopSockets Announces Launch of New PopWallet+ Card Holder

TAMPERE, Finland, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PopSockets, maker of collapsible phone grips, mounts, and wallets is pleased to announce the newest addition to its lineup - the PopWallet+. The PopWallet+ will be available June 16th at select European retail locations, and online at PopSockets.co.uk, PopSockets.de, and PopSockets.fr.

The latest design from PopSockets' lab adds a built-in swappable PopGrip to the existing PopWallet design that allows you to change your style through quick removal of the PopTop. Users can attach a convenient card holder to the back of their phone for a minimalist approach to carrying everyday necessities. The PopWallet+ is wireless charging friendly, attaches to most phones and cases effortlessly, and has quick release functionality for separating the device from your phone to quickly grab one or the other as needed.

Tech savvy consumers are flocking to services like Apple Pay, but others aren't ready to abandon their cards and IDs for digital solutions just yet. Instead, they may find a welcome companion in the sleek, secure, understated design of the PopWallet+, which allow users to get rid of added wallet bulk, without compromising their ability to get a secure hold on their handset, or losing their favorite kickstand for binging Netflix on the plane or train.

The PopWallet & PopWallet+ come in 16 designs, ranging from sleek to funky, as well as the classic black. The PopWallet is available now online and at select retailers. June 16th, the PopWallet+ joins the collection.

Product Specifications:

Offers a sleek, secure way to carry your cards on your phone

The PopWallet and PopGrip are now integrated! Swappable design lets you change your style through quick removal of the PopTop

Integrated PopGrip offers secure handle so you can text with one hand, snap better photos, and watch cat videos hands-free

Repositionable - sticks to most devices and cases (but may not stick to silicone or waterproof cases)

Removable: Push top left corner and slide right for wireless charging

Dimensions: 2.27" x 3.54" x 0.42" (Metric: 5.765 cm x 8.991 cm x 1.066 cm)

About PopSockets

David Barnett is the founder and CEO of PopSockets. He was a philosophy major at Emory, a physics major at University of Colorado Boulder, received his PhD in philosophy from NYU, and from 2005-2015 was a philosophy professor at University of Colorado Boulder. His research specialized in philosophy of language and mind, before he reached enlightenment, stopped doing philosophy, and became an entrepreneur.

In 2010, Barnett was looking for a way to stop his earbud cord from getting tangled, and he achieved this by gluing two buttons to the back of his phone and wrapping the earbud cord around the buttons. As ugly as the buttons were, they worked. In the course of improving on the idea, he developed about 60 different prototypes, making the buttons expand and collapse via an accordion mechanism, so that they could function as both a stand and a grip. In 2012, Barnett launched a KickStarter campaign for an iPhone case that would have two PopSockets grips integrated into the case. In addition to getting successfully funded, the KickStarter campaign enabled Barnett to show the world his dancing prowess. In 2014, Barnett launched the business out of his garage, and has subsequently sold 100 million PopSockets grips around the world. PopSockets has donated over 3 million dollars in money and product to various non profits. In the fall of 2018, PopSockets launched the Poptivism program-a charitable give-back platform.

