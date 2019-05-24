Please be informed that Danish Aerospace Company A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 27 May 2019. Name: Danish Aerospace Company ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061140407 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: DAC ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 10,908,330 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 12 42 42 48 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0,10 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400.000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 172946 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ----------------- 2000 Industrials ----------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------- This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser, Baker Tilly Corporate Finance For further information, please contact Baker Tilly Corporate Finance, tel. +45 3073 0667 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=726616