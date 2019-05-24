Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Trading Update

24 May 2019

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth" or the "Company")

TRADING STATEMENT

Asia Wealth (NEX: AWLP) is pleased to announce a trading statement, prior to releasing the Company's audited results to 28 February 2019 (due to be released by the end of July 2019).

The unaudited net income before finance costs to 28 February 2019 has increased over 50% compared to the same period last year (28 February 2018-US$ 151,091). The uplift is attributable to strongly renewed interest and business from affiliates around Asia.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contacts:

Richard Cayne (Executive Chairman)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 2 2611 2561

www.asiawealthgroup.com

Guy Miller (Corporate Advisers)

Peterhouse Capital Limited, +44 20 7220 9795