

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation eased to its lowest level in two-and-a-half years in April, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Producer prices climbed 2.0 percent annually in April, after a 2.3 percent rise in March.



The latest rate was the lowest since November 2016, when inflation was 0.4 percent.



The increase in the producer prices for manufactured goods was due to rise in prices of pulp, paper, paperboard and cardboard, electricity and oil products.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.1 percent in April, after remaining flat in the previous month.



Data showed that the export price index grew by 1.2 percent annually and import prices by 1.5 percent. On a monthly basis, export prices gained 0.3 percent and import prices by 0.9 percent.



