

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted lower against its major counterparts in early European deals on Friday.



The greenback weakened to more than a 5-week low of 1.0019 against the franc and an 8-day low of 1.1206 against the euro, from its early highs of 1.0042 and 1.1172, respectively.



Reversing from its early highs of 1.2647 against the pound and 0.6512 versus the kiwi, the greenback hit a 2-day low of 1.2688 and a 3-day low of 0.6531, respectively.



The greenback declined to a session's low of 109.46 against the yen, from a high of 109.75 hit at 9:30 pm ET.



The greenback fell back to 0.6899 against the aussie, not far from a 3-day low of 0.6905 hit at 9:00 pm ET.



The greenback edged down to 1.3454 against the loonie, following a high of 1.3482 seen at 9:15 pm ET.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 0.98 against the franc, 1.13 against the euro, 107.00 against the yen, 1.29 against the pound, 0.715 against the aussie, 0.68 against the kiwi and 1.32 against the loonie.



