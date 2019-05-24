

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter loss group share was $659 million. The company's prior year profit, including IFRS 16 and Maersk Supply Service or MSS2 was $2.66 billion.



The company said a negative fair value accounting adjustment of $628 million was recognised in the latest quarter related to Maersk Drilling, which is no longer a subsidiary. It was listed at Nasdaq Copenhagen on April 4.



Loss from continuing operations was $104 million, narrower than last year's $311 million. Underlying loss from continuing operations was $69 million, compared to loss of $329 million a year ago.



Earnings before financial items or EBIT was $230 million, up from last year's $7 million. EBITDA improved 33 percent to $1.2 billion from $931 million a year ago.



Revenue increased 2.5 percent to $9.5 billion from last year's $9.3 billion, with an increase of 1.7 percent in Ocean, and 8.8 percent in Terminals & Towage, while revenue was flat in Logistics & Services.



Looking ahead, the company maintained fiscal 2019 guidance of EBITDA of around $5.0 billion including effects from IFRS 16.



