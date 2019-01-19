NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB: Correction regarding the May 24, 2019, 01:19 CET press release of the Company: NAXS AB has repurchased 6% of its own shares

The press release issued by the Company on May 24, 2019 at 01:19 CET erroneously indicated a SEK 52.50 share price for the block of shares repurchased by the Company on May 23, 2019. The correct share price is SEK 51.50.

NAXS AB ("NAXS") has on May 23, 2019, repurchased a block of 739,219 of its own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price of SEK 51.50/share for a total amount of SEK 38,808,997.50. The transaction represents 6% of the total number of shares.

The transaction falls within the scope of the share repurchase authorization granted by the 2018 Annual General Meeting, and the decision of the board of directors of June 5, 2018, in relation thereto.

As of the date of this press release, NAXS holds a total of 1 048 604 of its own shares, representing 8,6% of the total number of shares. Total number of shares amounts to 12,219,430.

Contact information :

Lennart Svantesson, CEO

Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11

This information is information that NAXS AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:10 CET on May 24, 2019.

This press release and further information is available on the Company's website: www.naxs.se



NAXS AB (publ)

Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972

Grev Turegatan 10

114 46 Stockholm, Sweden

Tel: +46 8 611 33 25, E-mail: info@naxs.se



NAXS is an investment company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments

Attachment